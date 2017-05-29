3 IN YOUR TOWN: Rock Island

Rock Island State Park is only about an hour and 20 minutes away from Chattanooga’s city center, but by the time you pull into this gorgeous state park, you’ll feel worlds away.

To get there you take a drive up Highway 27 to Highway 70 – Tennessee’s original state highway.

Rock Island is 883 acres of wild beauty and rugged adventure. It was officially established as a Tennessee state park in 1969, though many knew of its offerings decades before as a destination and fishing area back to the turn of the last century.

The park recently celebrated 100 years of the Great Falls Dam and the power plant, which harnessed some of the waters for electricity throughout the region.

The park offers traditional outdoor activities – the theme is something for everyone.

Park Manager Damon Graham says “We’ve got tons of hiking areas on different ability levels. You don’t have to hike 10 miles to get a view (like this).

Rock Island State Park also offer 60 campsites and even modern cabins. However, this is one of the most rugged parks in the state system. From the waterfalls to the natural sand beaches, you’re encouraged to enjoy the outdoors safely and responsibly.