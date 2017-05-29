Hockey 101 with Paul Shahen

The Nashville Predators playing in their first Stanley Cup Final and we've noticed an influx of Preds fans across the state. Many of which are new to the sport.

So with the help of some of your favorites from Ch. 3, Sports Director Paul Shahen has prepared a "Hockey 101" segment.

Whether you're new to the game or you know that the Stanley Cup is named after the 1892 Governor General of Canada, Lord Stanley of Preston and he purchased it for the equivalent of $50 to originally give to Canada's top amateur team, you'll find this segment entertaining.

So please laugh with us, through Hockey 101, learn about "fang fingers," the catfish at Preds games and the "finer points of hockey."

Also, don't cross the blue line before the puck, it's offside and it's a best of 7 game series. The magic number is 4. Enjoy the finals.