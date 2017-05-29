Man drowns after vehicle drives into Tennessee lake

CORDOVA, Tenn. (AP) - Police in Tennessee say a man has died after driving his vehicle into a lake.

The Commercial Appeal (http://memne.ws/2r9Yu1l ) reports the man's body was recovered Sunday from the lake on church property in Cordova east of Memphis in western Tennessee.

Memphis police spokesman Louis Brownlee says church security officers had observed a vehicle with its lights on in the parking lot. As security approached, the car sped away, went over a curb and into the lake.

Brownlee says the man was on top of the vehicle as it sank and wouldn't respond to the security officers' attempts to talk to him. The man's body was recovered floating in the lake.

