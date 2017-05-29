Missing Tennessee teenager found, father arrested

JACKSON, Tenn. (AP) - Authorities in Tennessee say a 15-year-old boy who was missing for a week has been found and his father has been arrested.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says 15-year-old Aden Hammond of Jackson was located and his father, Brian Hammond, was arrested in Henderson County, Tennessee. Details about the arrest weren't immediately released.

The Jackson Sun (http://bit.ly/2r1yBSY ) reports Hammond was charged with custodial interference. He was being held Sunday on $75,000 bond at the Madison County Criminal Justice Complex.

Aden Hammond had been missing since May 20. TBI says Brian Hammond has a protective order against him. He claimed he's a sovereign citizen and doesn't believe the custody order was valid. Sovereign citizens reject U.S. citizenship and don't recognize government authority, like laws and taxes.

