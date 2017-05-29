Missing Tennessee teenager found, father arrested

Georgia State Patrol confirms that a suspect is in custody after a situation at the Ringgold RaceTrac.More
Georgia State Patrol confirms that a suspect is in custody after a situation at the Ringgold RaceTrac.More
In the Tennessee Valley, some gas prices have risen 20 cents since last week.More
In the Tennessee Valley, some gas prices have risen 20 cents since last week.More
Those affected were transported to local hospitals, mostly for observation, according to CFD officials.More
Those affected were transported to local hospitals, mostly for observation, according to CFD officials.More