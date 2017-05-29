Scattered Storms On and Off

Good Monday. Our Memorial Day will be warm and a bit humid with mostly cloudy skies and spotty showers and storms on and off through the day. Any showers and storms will fade during the late afternoon and evening hours. If you are planning a cookout the later you can wait to throw the meat on the grill the more likely you will be to avoid storms. Storms should really start to taper off after 6pm.

Tuesday will be warm and dry with mostly cloudy skies and a high of 83.

Wednesday we will have another weak front bring some spotty showers and storms in during the afternoon. Still we will reach 83 for the high.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy and humid with a high of 85.

Friday through the weekend will maintain highs in the mid 80s. However, rain and thunderstorms are likely Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

For the details, download the WRCB weather app. David Karnes

MEMORIAL DAY:

8am... Scattered Storms, 69

Noon... Scattered Storms, 76

5pm... Scattered Storms, 83