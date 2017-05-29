UPDATE: Overnight fire damages Chattanooga building

A large fire has damaged a building in Chattanooga.

It happened around 1:00 a.m. at 3019 Dodson Avenue. Officials say the building looked to be unoccupied, it's not clear at this time if it was a business or a home.

The fire was so large that four fire companies were called to the scene including two battalion chiefs. It took about 20 minutes to get the fire under control.

As of now, no injuries have been reported at this time. The cause of the fire is under investigation.