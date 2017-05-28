Arrest made in connection to Highway 58 crash - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Arrest made in connection to Highway 58 crash

By WRCB Staff
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

An arrest has been made in connection to a crash on Highway 58 from Saturday.

It involved an SUV and a pickup truck.

An arrest report says three of the four passengers in the SUV were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unclear.

The arrest report says the driver of the pickup truck, 33-year old Matthew Ryan Brown, was arrested for his third DUI.

He also faces several counts of felonious reckless aggravated assault along with other charges.  

Brown is expected to be in court on Tuesday. He is being held on a $300,000 bond.

