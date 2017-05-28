UPDATE: Northbound lanes of Highway 58 reopen following crash

UPDATE: The northbound lanes of Highway 58 have reopened following a crash.

A crash has shut down parts of Highway 58 on Sunday.

Hamilton County dispatchers said it happened around 7:30 p.m. near Harrison Bay Road.

Dispatchers told Channel 3 the crash involved two cars and a couple of people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Authorities have shut down northbound lanes of Highway 58. It's unclear when they will re-open.

