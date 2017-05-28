Murphy man arrested after knife attack and shooting

Sheriff Derrick Palmer announced that May 28th, 2017 arrest of Dallas Wayne Carringer, a 25 year old Murphy man for charges stemming from two separate attacks.

At about 5:30 pm on May 27th, 2017 the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for service in the Hiawassee Dam Community of Cherokee County to investigate a report of an individual who had been shot. While units were going to the scene of the reported shooting information was learned that the victim was in a POV headed to the hospital. Officers with Murphy Police Department assisted by transporting to the victim to Murphy Medical Center where she was later transferred to a trauma unit and remains in stable condition.

During the investigation information was discovered that during the incident several rounds were discharged into the residence which was occupied by another adult and a small child. As the investigation continued Carringer was identified as the suspect involved in the shooting. Warrants were sworn charging Carringer with the assaults. Information was broadcast via various media outlets and through the National Criminal Information Center detailing wants for Carringer and a grey late model Dodge 4x4 pickup truck which is believed to have a second suspect in the alleged incident.

At about 2:15 pm on May 28, 2017 the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office responded to an address in the Culberson community to investigate a report that Carringer had stabbed a family member. As Deputies arrived at the residence Carringer was arrested a short distance from the scene of the stabbing. Carringer was taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center. The victim was taken to Murphy Medical Center where they are listed in stable condition.

Carringer is currently in custody at the Cherokee County Detention Center and is charged with two counts of Assault With a Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill, One Count of Assault With a Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill Inflicting Serious Injury, One Count of Discharging a Firearm into a Dwelling. Carringer has no bond at the time of this press release.

Sheriff Palmer stated “We are anticipating additional charges and continue to investigate this incident. I would like to thank all the public safety agencies, both paid and volunteer, who worked so diligently on this matter.”

Sheriff Palmer asks if you should have any information concerning this case or any other case to report suspicious activity and suspected violations of the law to please call 828-837-3144 or submit a tip at crime.tips@cherokeecounty-nc.gov.