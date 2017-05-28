TBI: Officers shot and killed man trying to hit them with vehicl - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

TBI: Officers shot and killed man trying to hit them with vehicle

Posted: Updated:
By WBIR

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating after officers shot and killed a man they said attempted to hit them  with his vehicle in Scott County.

It happened on  Alberta Street in Oneida around 12:30 Saturday morning.

A TBI spokesperson says an early investigation shows the incident started as a traffic stop. The driver didn't stop initially, but investigators said the car eventually pulled into a business on Alberta Street.

The TBI spokesperson says a female passenger was removed from the car, but the driver wouldn't get out after officers asked him to. Investigators say the driver started accelerating toward an Oneida Police officer and two Scott County Sheriff's deputies. The officers then fired at the vehicle.

The car continued to travel on Alberta St. before crashing. The driver was identified as 30-year-old Ron Harlan Lewallen from Dalton, Ga. and  was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Alberta Street was closed from Depot Street to the Beets Avenue for eight hours while investigators processed the scene.

"The TBI just serves as fact finders in these types of investigations, so ultimately its up to district attorney general whether the actions of the officers were justified," TBI spokesperson Leslie Earhart said.

This incident is the nineteenth shooting involving officers the TBI has investigated in 2017.

© 2017 WBIR.COM

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.