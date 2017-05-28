UPDATE: AMBER Alert suspect turns himself in

UPDATE: The suspect in a statewide AMBER Alert is now in custody with the Lexington, Tennessee Police Department.

Lexington Police say Octivas Crout turned himself in early Monday morning. Police said he surrendered without incident.

Update: Octavius Crout was taken into custody this morning . He surrendered without incident. pic.twitter.com/LrhSfnLxnp — Lexington Police TN (@lexingtontnpd) May 29, 2017

Warrants for aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault were issued for Crout after officials say he kidnapped a woman and her four children at gunpoint Sunday morning.

The mother and her children were found safe hours later.

PREVIOUS STORY: TBI says the mother and the four children were found safe in Lexington, TN.

Officials are still searching for Octavis Crout AKA Octavius Woods.

PREVIOUS STORY: A Tennessee Statewide AMBER Alert has been issued on the behalf of the Lexington Police Department for 2-year-old Amaylah Manley, 3-year-old Tayvious Crout, 1-year-old Damaryious Crout, and 8-year-old Adrik Manley.

The children along with their mother, 31-year-old Amanda Manley Crout, were taken at gun point by Octivas Crout, father of Tayvious and Damaryious, at 3:50 a.m. on May 28, 2017.

Crout who also goes by Octavious Woods is a 28-year-old black male with black hair, brown eyes, 6'1" tall and weighs 195lbs.

They are believed to be in the mother's vehicle a dark brown 2010 Hyundai Sonata with TN registration 856QDG. Warrants for Aggravated Kidnapping and Aggravated Assault have been issued for Crout.

AMBER ALERT: Here's the vehicle we're trying to locate: a 2010 Hyundai Sonata, TN plate 856-QDG. Spot it? Call 911 or 1-800-TBI-FIND! pic.twitter.com/kS5qa9DAgi — TBI (@TBInvestigation) May 28, 2017

If you have information pertaining to the victims, suspect or vehicle, please contact the Lexington Police Department at 731-968-6666 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.