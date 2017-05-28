Storms Part of Today, Memorial Day Might Be OK

Good Sunday. We can expect scattered showers and thunderstorms on and off through the morning. This afternoon we will be cloudy and muggy with a high of 82. Tonight will be cloudy with a couple of overnight showers and storms and the low dropping to about 67.

Memorial Day will be mostly cloudy and a bit muggy. I am not ruling out a stray shower or storm, but the chance of rain through the day is only 30%, and late in the day I would say it is even less than that. You may get away with no rain for Memorial Day, but I would still have the umbrella close by just in case.

The rest of the week will sport temps in the low to mid 80s in the afternoon with fairly high humidity each day. Our best chances for more rain will be Wednesday and Friday.

For the latest, download the WRCB weather app. David Karnes

SUNDAY:

8am... Storms, 67

Noon... Storms Tapering, 75

5pm... Overcast, 82