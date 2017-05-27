Power outages in the Tennessee Valley - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Power outages in the Tennessee Valley

Several thousand customers are without power in the Tennessee Valley.

Volunteer Electric has more than 10,000 customers in their entire network without power.

North GA EMC has more has more than 200 customers without power with Walker Co. being the hardest hit at this time.

EPB has numerous outages spread throughout their coverage area, the SmartGrid has covered most those customers. 

And Cleveland Utilities is not reporting any outages at this time.

Utility crews are working to restore power.

