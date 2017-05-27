UPDATE: ATV crash injures 2 in McMinn County - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: ATV crash injures 2 in McMinn County

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
MCMINN COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

UPDATE: New details are being released about two people who were hurt in an ATV crash in McMinn County.

Hillsview Volunteer Fire Chief Angela Thompson said the crash happened on County Road 54 around 7:30 on Saturday.  

Thompson told Channel 3 two teen girls were on an ATV and suddenly went off a steep hill.

Both were taken to Erlanger to be treated for their injuries. One was airlifted and the other was driven there by an ambulance.

Thompson said one teen has a fractured spine and the other has a hip injury. She said they were not wearing helmets.

An ATV crash injured two people in McMinn County.

Dispatchers said the crash happened on County Road 54 around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. Life Force and LIFESTAR have been called to the scene. 

Dispatchers said weather will determine which hospital the two people will be taken to so that they can be treated.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for more details on this developing story.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.