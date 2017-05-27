UPDATE: ATV crash injures 2 in McMinn County

UPDATE: New details are being released about two people who were hurt in an ATV crash in McMinn County.

Hillsview Volunteer Fire Chief Angela Thompson said the crash happened on County Road 54 around 7:30 on Saturday.

Thompson told Channel 3 two teen girls were on an ATV and suddenly went off a steep hill.

Both were taken to Erlanger to be treated for their injuries. One was airlifted and the other was driven there by an ambulance.

Thompson said one teen has a fractured spine and the other has a hip injury. She said they were not wearing helmets.

Dispatchers said the crash happened on County Road 54 around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. Life Force and LIFESTAR have been called to the scene.

Dispatchers said weather will determine which hospital the two people will be taken to so that they can be treated.

