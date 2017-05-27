Hamilton County EMS employees honored at awards ceremony

HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -
Dozens of Hamilton County first responders are being recognized for their service.
Some of the awards given out on Saturday included Medical Call of The Year, Trauma Call of The Year, Paramedic of The Year, and AEMT of The Year.
It's part of their annual cookout at the Vulcan Recreation picnic area for National EMS Week.
The Trauma Call of The Year honored EMS employees who responded to the deadly Woodmore crash in November of 2016.
"A tragedy like this brings it to the forefront and everybody knows those incidents, but they're doing this day in and day out with the tragedies in the community and they perform outstanding on a day to day basis and it's nice to recognize that," Capt. Wade Batson of Hamilton County EMS.
The following Hamilton County EMS employees received awards:
2016 MEDICAL CALL OF THE YEAR
- Sharon Smith, AEMT
- David Sinclair, Paramedic
- Lt. Billy Burnette
2016 TRAUMA CALL OF THE YEAR
- Mike Jones, Paramedic
- Maggie Novak, AEMT
- Robert Burnham, Paramedic
- Linda Kilgore, Paramedic
- Bob Bennett, Paramedic
- Chris Harper, Paramedic
- Derrick Truitt, Paramedic
- Sam Conmuill, Paramedic
- Alberto Gutierrez, Paramedic
- Doug Evans, Paramedic
- Trevor Wheeler, Paramedic
- Chris Vanalstyne, Paramedic
- Thomas Mundy, Paramedic
- Stacie Liles, Paramedic
- Terrance Turner, AEMT
- Marc Puglise, Paramedic
- Steve Scott, AEMT
- Ken Fryar, Paramedic
- Paul Bobenhausen, AEMT
- Kevin Gebicke, Paramedic
- Ivan Miller, AEMT
- Tim Hixson, AEMT
- BOB Williams. AEMT
- Lt. Tony Sylvester
- Lt. Billy Blea
- Lt. Greg Allen
- Lt. David Burdett
- Lt. Brandy Rogers
- Captain Wade Batson
- Captain Eric Ethridge
- Deputy Chief John Combes
- Director Ken Wilkerson
2016 PARAMEDIC OF THE YEAR
- Michael Chaigne, Paramedic
2016 RUNNER-UP PARAMEDIC OF THE YEAR
2016 AEMT OF THE YEAR