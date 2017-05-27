Hamilton County EMS employees honored at awards ceremony

Dozens of Hamilton County first responders are being recognized for their service.

Some of the awards given out on Saturday included Medical Call of The Year, Trauma Call of The Year, Paramedic of The Year, and AEMT of The Year.

It's part of their annual cookout at the Vulcan Recreation picnic area for National EMS Week.

The Trauma Call of The Year honored EMS employees who responded to the deadly Woodmore crash in November of 2016.

"A tragedy like this brings it to the forefront and everybody knows those incidents, but they're doing this day in and day out with the tragedies in the community and they perform outstanding on a day to day basis and it's nice to recognize that," Capt. Wade Batson of Hamilton County EMS.

The following Hamilton County EMS employees received awards:

2016 MEDICAL CALL OF THE YEAR

Sharon Smith, AEMT

David Sinclair, Paramedic

Lt. Billy Burnette

2016 TRAUMA CALL OF THE YEAR

Mike Jones, Paramedic

Maggie Novak, AEMT

Robert Burnham, Paramedic

Linda Kilgore, Paramedic

Bob Bennett, Paramedic

Chris Harper, Paramedic

Derrick Truitt, Paramedic

Sam Conmuill, Paramedic

Alberto Gutierrez, Paramedic

Doug Evans, Paramedic

Trevor Wheeler, Paramedic

Chris Vanalstyne, Paramedic

Thomas Mundy, Paramedic

Stacie Liles, Paramedic

Terrance Turner, AEMT

Marc Puglise, Paramedic

Steve Scott, AEMT

Ken Fryar, Paramedic

Paul Bobenhausen, AEMT

Kevin Gebicke, Paramedic

Ivan Miller, AEMT

Tim Hixson, AEMT

BOB Williams. AEMT

Lt. Tony Sylvester

Lt. Billy Blea

Lt. Greg Allen

Lt. David Burdett

Lt. Brandy Rogers

Captain Wade Batson

Captain Eric Ethridge

Deputy Chief John Combes

Director Ken Wilkerson

2016 PARAMEDIC OF THE YEAR

Michael Chaigne, Paramedic

2016 RUNNER-UP PARAMEDIC OF THE YEAR

Charles "Scobey" Newman

2016 AEMT OF THE YEAR