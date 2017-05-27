UPDATE: NAACP submits recommendation for next Chief of Police to mayor

UPDATE: The Chattanooga-Hamilton County branch of the NAACP has chosen their recommendation for Chief of Police in Chattanooga.

The organization recommends Assistant Chief Edwin McPherson to Mayor Andy Berke as their choice for the next Chattanooga Police Department Chief. The NAACP says that Assistant Chief McPherson's passion to protect the city and punish those who attempt to cause harm in Chattanooga is evident as is his willingness and ability to work with those who need his help, especially the city's at risk youth.

The NAACP committee reviewed almost 50 applications and narrowed down the candidates to two finalist, Assistant Chief McPherson and Chief of Staff David Roddy.

Mayor Andy Berke has not chosen a replacement for former Chattanooga Chief of Police Fred Fletcher.

PREVIOUS STORY: CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - The NAACP will assemble a panel to work with Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke in selecting the city's next chief of police.

According to the Chattanooga Times Free Press (http://bit.ly/2qZCnwg ), Berke spokeswoman Marissa Bell says the NAACP committee will help inform the selection questions and scoring in candidate selection.

Bell says Berke will also meet with the NAACP group to get feedback on the top candidates.

After the mayor's six-person search committee was formed, Chattanooga NAACP President Elenora Woods told the city council that more should be done to represent all Chattanoogans, and specifically the black community.

Woods said everyone is happy with the compromise.

Police Chief Fred Fletcher's contract ends July 6. He cited personal reasons on April 7 for his retirement. He arrived three years before from Austin, Texas.

Information from: Chattanooga Times Free Press, http://www.timesfreepress.com

