Pedestrian fatally struck on Highway 153

By Chris Brantley, Web Producer/Weekend Assignment Manager
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

A man was hit and killed by a vehicle while crossing the street in the 5300 block of Highway 153, late Friday night.

Police say a person driving a Honda Civic was traveling southbound on Hwy 153 in the middle lane with other traffic in adjacent lanes. 29-year old, Richard P. Anderson II, was wearing dark clothing, was crossing from the northbound side of the roadway and was hit by the Honda Civic.

Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene and determined that Anderson had succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators say through witness accounts and preliminary details that the driver of the Honda Civic could not have stopped in time due to her peripheral vision being blocked by vehicles in adjacent lanes. Anderson's dark clothing was also a factor due to the low light conditions. 

