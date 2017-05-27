Flags fly on fallen soldiers' graves

Flags are flying in front of the grave sites at the Chattanooga National Cemetery.

"They served our country and all of these, they just died for us," said 8 year old Jonas Watkins as he look over the cemetery, "They didn't have to do that."

There are more than 55,000 graves at the cemetery, all belonging to some of our nation's fallen heroes.

"It just feels honorable being out here and doing what we're doing right now," said Watkins.

More than a thousands volunteers helped set out flags at the cemetery.

"Albert H. Coots," one boy scout read before he saluted a fallen soldier.

The volunteers marked each and every grave with the stars and stripes.

"They're, you know, representing what scouts is about," district executive Phillip Garrett said about the scouts helping to place out flags, "Which is service and providing service to the people who fought for our country."

It's a task this Jonas doesn't take lightly.

"I'm going to check down here," Jonas said as he made sure every grave was marked.

Navy, Air Force, Marines, Army, are all represented, and Jonas said it's important to never forget that.

"They risked their lives and honorable souls dropped that day," Jonas said, "I just really enjoy showing honor to our country."

Volunteers will pick up the flags on Tuesday morning.

If you would like to volunteer, you can go to the visitor center at the National Cemetery on Tuesday at 9 am.