Chattanooga Police responded to a vehicle crash at 7100 Bonny Oaks Drive around 6:45 Friday night.

Officials say a driver in a Jeep Renegade was traveling east on Bonny Oaks Driver when a motorcyclist crossed over the double yellow line and hit the Renegade head-on.

The motorcyclist continues on and left the roadway, coming to rest off the side of the road, according to police.

Police say the motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The driver of the Renegade was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Police will not release the identity of the deceased until next of kin is notified.