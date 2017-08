ATLANTA (AP) - An Alabama organization that treats injured birds of prey plans to release a bald eagle in Georgia.

Officials with the Southeastern Raptor Center and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources say Saturday's release follows more than a year of treatment. The eagle was found in early February in a Georgia hay field.

Officials plan to release it on Saturday at West Point Lake near LaGrange.

Veterinarians at the center treated the eagle for a fractured wing tip and internal bleeding. They say it took the eagle nearly a year to recover and fly well enough to be released into the wild.

The center is part of Auburn University's College of Veterinary Medicine.

