Garcia shuts out Giants, gets key hit in Braves' 2-0 win

Mike Glennon capped an opening 96-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown pass to Dion Sims , helping his case to be Chicago's starting quarterback as the Bears beat the Tennessee Titans 19-7 Sunday in the third preseason...More
Tuscaloosa News is reporting that Alabama defensive tackle Raekwon Davis, who is expected to start for the Tide this season, suffered a gunshot wound to the leg while at a bar Sunday morning.More
John Brown made a strong statement his lingering quadriceps injury is no concern as he caught two touchdown passes to lead the Arizona Cardinals to a 24-14 preseason win over the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday night.More
