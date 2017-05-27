Garcia shuts out Giants, gets key hit in Braves' 2-0 win

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Sports Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Jaime Garcia pitched 6 2/3 innings and drove in the first run of the game with an RBI single in the seventh inning to lead the Atlanta Braves to a 2-0 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Friday night.

Garcia (2-3) did just about everything to get the Braves off to a good start on their nine-game trip. He allowed four hits and two walks to earn his fourth straight win against the Giants and delivered in the biggest at-bat of the game in the seventh inning against Matt Cain (3-3).

With a runner on second and two outs in the seventh, San Francisco opted to intentionally walk No. 8 hitter Dansby Swanson to face Garcia. The move backfired when Garcia hit a ground single to left field to score Tyler Flowers from second. Brandon Belt's throw from left field hit Flowers and rolled away, allowing Swanson to score on the throwing error to make it 2-0.

