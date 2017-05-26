Meigs Co. caps emotional season with another Softball State Title

Meigs County battled from the losers bracket to beat Forrest twice on Friday winning a second straight TSSAA Class A State Softball Title.

A visibly emotional Head Coach Jeff Davis after the game said, "It's a great group of kids, we've had a rough year off the field, had several family members that died. This is for him. It's just really emotional. I've got a dear friend fighting cancer, he was big part of our softball program, he had two kids in it. Jeff this is for you buddy, it's a great feeling."

Meigs took game one over Forrest 7-0, starting pitcher and Tennessee commit Ashley Rogers threw a complete game shutout with 14 strikeouts. Rogers pitched every inning of every state tournament game for the Tigers this spring.

After the clinching game which they won 11-5 Rogers said, "it was worth it, every single bit of it. Very exhausting mentally and physically. I just had to push through it, fight through the pain and just fight for my team because they deserve it."

Meigs County's second straight softball championship also marks their second softball championship in school history.