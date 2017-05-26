Man charged with statutory rape for fathering child with teen - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Man charged with statutory rape for fathering child with teen

Posted: Updated:
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

A Chattanooga man has been charged with aggravated statutory rape for fathering a child with a 17-year-old.

According to the complaint affidavit, police found the 17-year-old living in a home on Hillsview Drive with no legal guardian at the beginning of March.

The teen was placed in State's custody by the Department of Children's Services.

The affidavit says DCS officials learned that the teen was pregnant. The teen would not tell anyone the name of the father.

The teen delivered the baby on May 4, according to the affidavit, and listed 32-year-old Anthony John Eppard as the father on the birth certificate.

Eppard was arrested Friday and given a $5,000 bond.

He's scheduled to appear in court on June 13.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.