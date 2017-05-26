Man charged with statutory rape for fathering child with teen

A Chattanooga man has been charged with aggravated statutory rape for fathering a child with a 17-year-old.

According to the complaint affidavit, police found the 17-year-old living in a home on Hillsview Drive with no legal guardian at the beginning of March.

The teen was placed in State's custody by the Department of Children's Services.

The affidavit says DCS officials learned that the teen was pregnant. The teen would not tell anyone the name of the father.

The teen delivered the baby on May 4, according to the affidavit, and listed 32-year-old Anthony John Eppard as the father on the birth certificate.

Eppard was arrested Friday and given a $5,000 bond.

He's scheduled to appear in court on June 13.

