Tips from community help capture suspect accused of dumping puppy in Harrison

The Humane Society says the person who dumped a puppy on the side of the road in Harrison this week has been caught.

The incident happened Monday night on Hidden Branch Road.

A surveillance camera at a nearby home shows what appears to be a dark colored Honda CR-V stop in the 8900 block, where the puppy was left behind.

The video shows the dog sitting on the road for a bit before trying to chase the SUV.

A $500 reward was offered for information leading to the arrest of the person involved.

HES says thanks to numerous tips, the person responsible for dumping the dog has been caught. Their name has not been released.

Thankfully, the puppy, who is now known as "Ben," wasn't hurt and is now up for adoption at HES.

