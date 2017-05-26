What you need to know about ticks

It’s supposed to be a bad season for ticks, one of the worst we’ve seen in years, according to experts.

More ticks were able to survive the winter because the temperatures were milder than usual this year. Ticks thrive in warm weather.

Ticks can be found in areas with tall grass, leaves or shrubs around your home.

If you find one on your body, doctors say you should remove it as fast as possible.

Experts say it’s best to remove ticks from the skin using tweezers and make sure you get the head out if you decide to remove it at home.

“If you're not comfortable removing it at home, you can go to your primary care office and we'll be more than happy to remove the tick for you,” said Alie Geren, a family nurse practitioner with CHI Memorial Primary Care Associates.

There are some symptoms you need to look for after removing the tick.

“After you remove the tick you want to watch for a rash and flu-like symptoms such as fever, headache, chills, muscle, body-aches and nausea,” Geren told Channel 3.

Lyme disease is the most well-known illness spread by ticks.