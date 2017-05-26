New principal appointed to Woodmore Elementary

Woodmore Elementary School will be under new leadership for the next school year.

Hamilton County Department of Education Interim Superintendent Dr. Kirk Kelly announced Friday the appointment of Dionne Upton to serve as principal of Woodmore.

Upton has 21 years of experience as a teacher, instructional coach, and assistant principal. Before this promotion, Ms. Upton was at Brown Academy as an assistant principal.

“Ms. Upton has made great contributions in our district and we are confident that she will move Woodmore Elementary forward in a very positive direction,” said Dr. Kelly.

“I look forward to working with the students, parents, staff and community to continue the great work that has taken place at Woodmore Elementary,” Upton said.

Brenda Cothran, who served one year at Woodmore, sent this statement to her staff: "For both personal and professional reasons, I have requested a reassignment to be an assistant principal. Central office honored this request and I'll be stepping down as principal of Woodmore Elementary School. This was a hard decision that I did not take lightly. I am PROUD of the progress that we have made as a school and the healing that we are experiencing as a community. My last day as your principal for the 2016-2017 school year will be Thursday, June 29th. Like I have said on many occasions, I believe in finishing well despite transitions & difficult circumstances. I thank you all for your support and encouragement all along the way. I will always be an advocate for our children and a supporter of Woodmore Elementary School. My hope is that you will continue to Support, Create & Enrich in all that you do."

READ MORE | Principal moves announced for Hamilton County schools

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.