Channel 3's Lori Mitchell meets partner in 'Dare to Dance' competition

By WRCB Staff
Brandon Barranco and his new dancing partner, Channel 3’s Lori Mitchell. Brandon Barranco and his new dancing partner, Channel 3’s Lori Mitchell.
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

The Kidney Foundation of the Greater Chattanooga area has revealed the cast of its 10th annual Dare to Dance competition.  Channel 3’s Lori Mitchell is among the participants in this year’s event.

She’ll be dancing with her professional dance partner, Brandon Barranco.

Lori and Brandon met for the first time on Friday during Channel 3 Eyewitness News at Noon.

In addition to dancing in the competition on Saturday, September 23 at the Chattanooga Convention Center, Lori will spend the next several months raising money for the Kidney Foundation of the Greater Chattanooga area to help local patients and their families.

You can help Lori reach her fundraising goal for Kidney Foundation of the Greater Chattanooga using link below:

https://www.firstgiving.com/fundraiser/lori-mitchell-6/dare-to-dance-2017

Watch Lori, Brandon and Amanda Browning with the Kidney Foundation of the Greater Chattanooga area chatting about the event and who it supports!

