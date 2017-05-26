Suspect in St. Louis-area shootings arrested in Tennessee - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Suspect in St. Louis-area shootings arrested in Tennessee

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A man accused in two fatal shootings in the St. Louis area was arrested after being found naked walking along a street in Tennessee.

Police in Selmer, Tennessee, say 36-year-old Casey Lowery was arrested Thursday night, ending a manhunt that began after three shootings earlier in the day in Missouri.

Investigators responding to a shooting in St. Louis found a 29-year-old woman dead and a man in his 50s critically wounded. A short time later, a 28-year-old man was fatally shot at a gas station about 4 miles away in St. Louis County.

Lowery has been charged with first-degree murder in St. Louis County. Charges are expected in the other shootings.

Authorities didn't immediately say whether Lowery knew the victims, or why he went to Tennessee.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.