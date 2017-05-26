CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Couple sought for credit card theft - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Couple sought for credit card theft

By WRCB Staff
HIXSON, TN (WRCB) -

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in identifying a couple wanted in connection with a stolen credit card.

A man and woman are suspects in the theft of a credit card from the mail in Hixson, according to a post on the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

The victim was sent a new card in the mail by his bank but never received it.

It appears this couple intercepted the card, and went on a spending spree, using the card in several area businesses throughout the Hixson and Soddy Daisy area. 

The couple used the card for charges totaling over $2,500.

If you can identify these individuals, you're asked to contact the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division immediately at 423-209-8940 or leave the tip online directly to the HCSO Criminal Investigations Division.

