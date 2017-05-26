What the Tech? Ringless voicemail

If your day is interrupted with what seems like countless spam robocalls, you're going to find the next marketing tactic even worse. Ringless voicemail is, as its name implies, never rings your phone but sends the spam or marketing message directly to voicemail.

The FCC is set to review the tactic June 2nd and is being asked by a marketing company to approve ringless voicemail and make it legal.

"All About the Message LLC" has petitioned the FCC to review and approve the tactic as being compliant with the Telephone Consumer Protection Act which made robocalls illegal. The group's argument is that since the messages bypass the phone's carrier, it should not fall under the provisions put in place by TCPA.

Ringless Voicemail is already being used by some spammers and the internet and YouTube is filled with companies selling software that enable other businesses and marketing companies to use the tactic to reach thousands of potential customers.

In some of those ads, marketers claim ringless voicemails is less intrusive to consumers because they can listen to the message when it is more convenient to them. Consumer privacy groups argue that these messages could fill up ones inbox so that they may miss important voicemails.

The FCC is accepting comments on the petition up until June 2nd. To leave a message for commissioners consumers should go to this website www.fcc.gov/ecfs/filings/express and enter the numbers 02-278 into the box asking for 'proceeding'.