Chemical leak forces temporary evacuation at Sports Barn North

The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a hazmat incident at Sports Barn North Friday morning.

The incident happened around 6:37 a.m. on Hamil Rd.

Battalion Chief Carlos Hampton said an employee was working with pool chemicals, when some of them leaked out of a container. An employee breathed in the vapors and became ill.

Officials say the manager learned of the accident and notified the police.

Several fire companies responded to the scene, including a hazmat team, and the building was evacuated as a precaution.

Assistant Chief Danny Hague said the leak was very small and the cleanup was accomplished quickly.

The injured employee was transported to Erlanger North for treatment, and released for respiratory irritation. The manager also received medical attention, as a precaution.

Employees were able to return to the building about an hour after the incident began.