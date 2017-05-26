Memorial Day travel is expected to be busiest since 2005 - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Memorial Day travel is expected to be busiest since 2005

According to AAA, this will be the busiest Memorial Day weekend for travel in a dozen years. NBC’s Craig Melvin (in a traffic jam) has tips on road travel; Kerry Sanders, at Fort Lauderdale Airport, explains the latest security procedures there, and Dylan Dreyer, at Universal Studios Florida in Orlando, has advice for theme park attendees.

The auto club says that the projection is a 2.5 percent increase over the roughly 1.1 million people from the state who traveled last year for the holiday. AAA credits rising wages and recent gas price declines as contributing to the expected increase.

