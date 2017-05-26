Battle for best burger in the TN Valley

Hamburgers are one of the top foods served up over the Memorial Day weekend. Sunday marks National Hamburger Day. We wanted to know from our viewers where the best local establishment is to grab a burger.

You voted on our Facebook page and named the winner – Tremont Tavern right here in Chattanooga.

George Lewallen, Tremont’s general manager, says he thinks it’s consistency over a long period of time that sets them apart.

Since December 2006, Tremont has been quenching thirsts and serving up some of the best burgers in the Tennessee Valley – in very large numbers.

“Last year we sold 82,000 burgers. I think that number speaks volume alone,” Lewallen said. “Not only do we do a quality product, we do it 275 times a day.”

Eight different burgers stay on the menu year round, with one revolving slot for burger of the month. Whether it’s this month’s chupacabra or the standard tavern burger, our Facebook family says you’re in good hands at Tremont.