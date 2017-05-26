"Carry the Load" group honors heroes on Memorial Day - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

"Carry the Load" group honors heroes on Memorial Day

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff

A veterans support group called “Carry the Load” organizes marches nationwide where volunteers carry the names of fallen friends on their fully-loaded backpacks to shine a light on their sacrifices.

The organization began when Clint Bruce, a former Navy SEAL and war veteran, was sitting at a barbecue on Memorial Day. 

His thoughts of the friends he lost in combat, and noticed that the people around him had a very different view of what Memorial Day meant. 

Bruce and Stephen Holley formed "Carry the Load" as a mission to restore the true meaning of Memorial Day has broadened to include more than just our military heroes and more than just the one holiday, according to the group's website.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.