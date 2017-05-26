"Carry the Load" group honors heroes on Memorial Day

A veterans support group called “Carry the Load” organizes marches nationwide where volunteers carry the names of fallen friends on their fully-loaded backpacks to shine a light on their sacrifices.

The organization began when Clint Bruce, a former Navy SEAL and war veteran, was sitting at a barbecue on Memorial Day.

His thoughts of the friends he lost in combat, and noticed that the people around him had a very different view of what Memorial Day meant.