10 Things to Know for Today

By The Associated Press

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. WHERE WORLD LEADERS ARE MEETING

Leaders of the Group of Seven wealthy democracies are holding a summit in Sicily , where President Donald Trump is cast as a potential spoiler-in-chief.

2. TRUMP DISCUSSES NORTH KOREA WITH JAPANESE LEADER

President Trump is calling North Korea a "world problem," but he says it "will be solved, you can bet on that." Trump was meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe before the G-7 summit.

3. WHO WON MONTANA'S US HOUSE SEAT

Republican Greg Gianforte emerged as the state's new congressman, winning a special election a day after he was charged with assault for throwing a reporter to the ground.

4. KUSHNER WILLING TO COOPERATE WITH RUSSIA PROBE

A lawyer for President Trump's son-in-law and adviser says Jared Kushner is willing to cooperate with federal investigators looking into ties between Russia and the Trump campaign.

5. HOW BRITISH POLICE ARE RESPONDING TO CONCERT ATTACK

Police investigating the Manchester Arena bombing have arrested a ninth man, while extra security is being added for major British sporting events this weekend.

6. WHY THE WORLD'S NEED FOR PEACEKEEPERS PUTS VULNERABLE PEOPLE AT RISK

In a case that illustrates how military impunity seeps into U.N. peacekeeping missions, an AP investigation examines how a Sri Lankan general dogged by war crimes allegations was sent to Haiti to investigate a rape accusation against a countryman. He didn't interview the victim or medical staff, and cleared the soldier.

7. WHAT OLDER AMERICANS PREFER FOR LONG-TERM CARE

More and more middle-age and older Americans say Medicare should cover the costs of long-term care for older adults, according to a poll conducted by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

8. MAN DUBBED "HOUDINI" OF ALABAMA DEATH ROW IS EXECUTED

After escaping seven prior execution dates, 75-year-old inmate Tommy Arthur was put to death Friday, after years of litigation challenging the state's lethal injection procedure.

9. NBA, NHL FINALS ARE SET

Familiar faces return: LeBron James leads the Cleveland Cavaliers to another NBA Finals showdown with the playoff-perfect Warriors , while the Pittsburgh Penguins are back in the Stanley Cup Finals .

10. WHEN "THE SIMPSONS" HIT A HOMER

"Homer at the Bat" first aired 25 years ago, with an All-Star lineup that included Ken Griffey Jr., Darryl Strawberry and a clucking Roger Clemens. The Baseball Hall of Fame is paying tribute with an exhibit and playful ceremony.

