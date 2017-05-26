Warm and Pleasant Today

Good Friday. We should have a great start to the Memorial Day weekend. Skies will be mostly sunny, and we will get to a warm high of 84. The humidity will be low enough that you will thoroughly enjoy being outside Friday afternoon.

Saturday we start a bit warmer in the mid 60s to start the day. Clouds will increase as will the humidity. The temperature, however, will be in the low 80s, so it will feel pretty nice through most of the day. Late in the day we may see a couple of isolated thunderstorms developing in the northern parts of Hamilton and Rhea Counties.

Sunday a front will be approaching the area. It will bring scattered showers and storms on and off starting in the morning and lasting through the day. We should, however, be able to manage enough of a break in the rain to squeak out a high of 87. Humidity levels will also be fairly high as dew point values approach 70.

Look for some of the scattered showers and thunderstorms to linger into Memorial Day. They will start to taper off late in the day, and you MIGHT be able to get the evening grilling done rain free. It will be humid though, with a high of 83 degrees.

We will get a break from the rain Tuesday and Wednesday with more showers and storms on tap for Thursday. Highs all next week will be in the mid 80s.

For the latest, download the WRCB weather app. David Karnes

FRIDAY:

8am... Sunny, 57

Noon... Sunny, 76

5pm... Sunny, 84