RECALL: Frozen waffles, turkey sausage frozen meals

Golden Gourmet, an Americus, Ga. establishment, is recalling approximately 5,248 pounds of frozen entree products that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The frozen waffles with turkey sausage patty items were produced and packaged on December 21, 2016, December 28, 2016, December 29, 2016 and December 30, 2016.

The following products are subject to recall:

5,248 lbs. of 7.1 oz. trays with clear film in cardboard box packages containing “Waffles, Turkey Sausage Patty with Sliced Apple Seasoned w/Brown Sugar and Cinnamon” on the label, lot codes of “2016355,” “2016363,” “2016364” and “2016362,” and Use By dates of 06/21/18, 06/28/18, 06/29/18 and 06/30/18.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-51269” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to institutions in Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Ohio, South Carolina and Tennessee.

The problem was discovered on May 19, 2017 when Golden Gourmet received a letter of notification from its supplier, US Foods, about products that had been recalled. Golden Gourmet notified FSIS on May 23, 2017 about the inclusion of recalled US Foods product in Golden Gourmet products. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Consumption of food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. Less commonly, persons outside these risk groups are affected.

Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems. Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics. Persons in the higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the health care provider about eating the contaminated food.

FSIS and the company are concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers' freezers.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to use or eat them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.