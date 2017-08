GHSA and TSSAA State Tournament highlights and scores from Thursday

There was a local Tennessee Valley and North Georgia flavor in GHSA and TSSAA State Title games on Thursday. The highlights and scores are here.

TSSAA BASEBALL:

DIIAA: McCallie 5, Brentwood 6 (State Championship Game)

TSSAA SOFTBALL:

A: Meigs Co. 11, Scotts Hill 2 (Elimination Game)

A: Meigs Co. 7, Jackson Christian 1 (Elimination Game)

AA: Central 2, Greenbrier 1 (Elimination Game)

AA: Central 1, CAK 13

AAA: Ooltewah 1, Henry Co.

DIIAA: GPS 7, Baylor 1 (Elimination Game)

DIIAA: Baylor 13, St. Benedict (Elimination Game)

TSSAA SOCCER:

DIIAA: McCallie 3, MBA 2

GHSA BASEBALL:

A: Gordon Lee 0, Schley Co. 6 (State Championship Game 1)

A: Gordon Lee 3, Schley Co. 12 (State Championship Game 2)