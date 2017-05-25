Gov. Haslam signs Tennessee Strong Act

Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam signed the Tennessee Strong Act on Thursday.

The Act is the governor’s legislation that provides tuition free educational opportunities for eligible members of the Tennessee National Guard and supports the Drive to 55 goal to increase the number of Tennesseans with a degree or certificate to 55 percent by 2025.

The Senate passed the bill 31-0 on April 3, and the House of Representatives passed the legislation 97-0 on April 10.

The Tennessee STRONG Act creates a four-year pilot program for members of the Tennessee National Guard. The legislation is part of Haslam’s NextTennessee legislative plan aimed at building and sustaining economic growth and the state’s competitiveness for the next generation of Tennesseans.