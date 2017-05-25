Family of man found dead outside Orange Grove still awaiting answers

Family members of a man found dead outside a Chattanooga center for people with disabilities say they’re still waiting for answers about what led to his death.

In April, Carrie Parkey, 60, was discovered dead in a van parked at Orange Grove, a center that serves people with developmental and intellectual disabilities. He was found there seven hours after he’d been marked absent from his day facility.

Parkey lived at Orange Grove for more than 40 years and his family says it was a good experience for him.

"He went to Orange Grove when he was 18 because his dad felt like it was a better opportunity for him than where he was. He cared about his friends there and he cared about the staff there too.” said Parkey’s niece, Heather Parkey.

In April, his family was devastated to learn that he’d been found dead.

More than a month later, they say they’ve been given little information and are still waiting to learn how Carrie Parkey died.

"That is very hard. There's a lot of unanswered questions as my dad stays on it and he's trying to figure out what exactly happened to lead to him dying,” said Heather Parkey.

At the time, police said his body had no visible signs of trauma but they weren’t sure if foul play was involved.

Channel 3 checked with the medical examiner’s office and as of Thursday afternoon Parkey’s autopsy still wasn’t complete.

Until it is, Parkey’s family will have to wait and wonder what happened to him.

“Hopefully, we can get the news so we can have closure and move on and be able to grieve,” Heather Parkey told Channel 3.

Last month, a Channel 3 investigation uncovered there had been other client deaths at Orange Grove. Documents show Carrie Parkey’s death was the 10th one the state had investigated since 2001.

This month, Orange Grove sent a letter to donors addressing this investigation and past investigations. The letter goes into detail about how the organization “self-reports” the majority of allegations.