Woodmore parents protest Durham contract with Hamilton County schools

It's been six months since the school bus crash that killed six Woodmore elementary children.

After learning about the Hamilton County Department of Education's decision to re-hire Durham School Services, many Woodmore parents spent the day protesting at the Hamilton County Courthouse asking for a better plan moving forward with bus safety.

Durham provides buses for Hamilton County schools. The bus driver involved in the deadly Woodmore crash was employed by the company.

The school board approved a two-year contract with the company in April.

Diamound Brown, the mother of D'myunn Brown, 6, tells Channel 3 she just found out about the renewal a couple of weeks ago through another parent.

"We haven't even had time to grieve you know like they immediately signed this contract so I immediately had a reaction to it," said Brown.

Brown said the school board's ongoing deal with Durham was one of the main reasons behind the protest. She said it wasn't the right move and believes it's not too late to pull the contract.

"They could have chosen to go that way just for right now it's just two years so you know they could've used somebody else for the time being until the case was settled," said Brown.

Jasmine Mateen, the mother of six year old Zyaira Mateen, 6, agrees and believes the school board's decision makes it hard to move forward.

"I just feel like it's wrong. Why would y'all? How could us parents trust Hamilton County again?" Mateen said. "I feel like they don't care about these kids. I honestly feel like they just really want to pay us off and get us out the way."

Since the crash, Durham introduced a new online complaint system. The company also installed cameras and bus monitors on its Hamilton County fleet, but many say those changes don't make up for pain families have experienced.

"This is going to stick with us forever I just want it to be an impact on the rest of the world forever as well," said Brown.

Brown plans to kick off a organization in honor of her son and the Woodmore students to help other kids in the community explore and succeed in life. She said she also looks forward to more protests along with Mateen.

"I will continue to march in March and March and March going to different cities and March until they listen," said Mateen. "I will not stop until them six kids get justice the right way."

A memorial service will be held at New Monumental Baptist Church in honor of the Woodmore crash Friday at 10 a.m.