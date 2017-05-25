Employee eating at food service line, handwashing issues cost restaurants

We’re happy to report no restaurants failed this week.

The lowest score we found was a 74 at the Krystal at 2560 Lafayette Road in Fort Oglethorpe. The inspector saw an employee eat food on the grill food service line, found raw eggs stored above ready-to-eat foods in the cooler, found hot dogs sitting out at room temperature to thaw and several cold and hot holding units in disrepair.

In Hamilton County, the lowest score was a 75 found at Choo Choo BBQ at 5936 Quintas Loop. The inspector found no towels at the hand sink, didn’t observe any hand washing by staff, found a water leak and a dirty refrigerator.

The Bourbon Grill at 2100 Hamilton Place Boulevard fared only slightly better with a 75. The inspector found a cooler not cold enough for cooling potatoes, missing thermometers, raw eggs stored over cabbage and food not covered or protected.

Several restaurants posted high scores or perfect ones of 100. Congratulations to:

Sweet Melissa’s, 1966 Northpoint Boulevard, Suite 126, Hixson

Chattanooga Golf and Country Club Bistro, 1511 Riverview Road, Chattanooga

Chattanooga Golf and Country Club Bistro Aux, 1511 Riverview Road, Chattanooga

Cakeman Catering, 3244 Wilcox Boulevard, Chattanooga

Paco’s Express Dogs and More (Mobile), 9823 Hixson Pike, Soddy Daisy

Paco’s Express Dogs and More #2 (Mobile), 9823 Hixson Pike, Soddy Daisy

Logan’s Roadhouse Lounge, 504 Northgate Mall Drive, Chattanooga

Milk & Honey Cart #1, 135 North Market Street, Chattanooga

Milk & Honey Mobile #2, 135 North Market Street, Chattanooga

Bel Air Catering, 7324 Noah Reid Road, Chattanooga

Old Chicago Pizza Lounge, 250 Northgate Mall Drive, Chattanooga

EPIC Sports Bar & Grill Lounge, 6925 Shallowford Road, Chattanooga

Jermaine’s Tropical Sno, 500 South Third Avenue, Chatsworth

The Basket Case, 108 Gordon Street, Chickamauga

The following are the remaining scores:

Hamilton County

Old Chicago Pizza, 250 Northgate Mall Drive, Chattanooga: 80

Home Folks Restaurant, 8981 Dayton Pike, Chattanooga: 81 (corrected to 95)

Chattanooga Wing Company, 2109 McCallie Avenue, Chattanooga: 83

Nikki’s Drive In, 899 Cherokee Boulevard, Chattanooga: 84

Taqueria Jalisco, 1634 Rossville Avenue, Chattanooga: 87 (corrected to 99)

Harrison Bay Bear Trace Golf Club, 8919 Harrison Bay Road, Harrison: 88

Lillie Mae’s Place, 4712 Dayton Boulevard, Chattanooga: 89

Golden Corral, 1808 Gunbarrel Road, Chattanooga: 90 (corrected to 95)

Aquarium Foods, 2 Aquarium Way, Chattanooga: 90

Burger King, 4850 Brainerd Road, Chattanooga: 91 (corrected to 96)

Mike’s Hole in the Wall, 538 Cherokee Boulevard, Chattanooga: 92

Karl’s Family Restaurant, 5100 Hixson Pike, Hixson: 92 (corrected to 97)

Ari’s at Harbor Lights, 9718 Hixson Pike, Soddy Daisy: 93

EPIC Sports Bar & Grill, 6925 Shallowford Road, Chattanooga: 94

Baskin Robbins, 2100 Hamilton Place Boulevard, Chattanooga: 94

Logan’s Roadhouse, 504 Northgate Mall Drive, Hixson: 95

Sarku Japan, 2100 Hamilton Place Boulevard, Chattanooga: 95

Southern Traditions, 3224 Dayton Boulevard, Chattanooga: 95

Dub’s Place, 4408 Dayton Boulevard, Chattanooga: 95

Uncle Larry’s Hot Fish, 1826 Reggie White Boulevard, Chattanooga: 95

Taco Bell, 4786 Highway 58, Chattanooga: 95 (corrected to 100)

Juice Bar, 502 North Market Street, Chattanooga: 95

Rob’s Roadside Café, 5231 Willbanks Street, Chattanooga: 95 (corrected to 100)

Nineteenth Hole, 6801 Middle Valley Road, Hixson: 96

Comedy Catch, 1400 Market Street, Chattanooga: 96

Edible Arrangements, 5756 Highway 153, Hixson: 96

Chattanooga Billiards Club, 110 Jordan Drive, Chattanooga: 96

McDonald’s, 1117 3 rd Street, Chattanooga: 96

Street, Chattanooga: 96 Trade Center Restaurant, 1 Carter Plaza, Chattanooga: 96

Ziggy’s, 607 Cherokee Boulevard, Chattanooga: 97

McDonald’s, 6220 Lee Highway, Chattanooga: 97

Silver Diner, 1400 Market Street, Chattanooga: 97

Southern Burger, 9453 Bradmore Lane, Ooltewah: 97

Sunset BBQ, 964 Dodson Avenue, Chattanooga: 98

Shuford’s BBQ, 11320 Dayton Pike, Soddy Daisy: 98

Yellow Deli, 737 McCallie Avenue, Chattanooga: 98

Kevin Brown’s Burgers, 822 East Mahan Gap Road, Ooltewah: 98

Leapin’ Leprechaun Pub, 101 Market Street, Suite 103, Chattanooga: 99

Wendy’s, 4500 Highway 58, Chattanooga: 99

Chattanooga Billiards Club Bar, 110 Jordan Drive, Chattanooga: 99

Congra Latin, 20 East Main Street, Chattanooga: 99

Bones at Finley Stadium, 1826 Reggie White Boulevard, Chattanooga: 99

Food Table & Tavern, 201 West Main Street, Chattanooga: 99

Dish to Pass, 302 6 th Street NW, Chattanooga: 99

Street NW, Chattanooga: 99 Wendy’s, 7055 East Brainerd Road, Chattanooga: 99

Catoosa County

No further scores to report

Dade County

No scores to report

Murray County

Saucey Bones BBQ, 1109 North Third Avenue, Chatsworth: 85

Walker County

Toki Sushi, 116 West Lafayette Square, LaFayette: 75

Choo Choo BBQ, 13070 Highway 27 North, Chickamauga: 82

Mountain Cove Grill, 1010 Dougherty Gap Road, Chickamauga: 86

Huddle House, 14 Bushrod Johnson Avenue, Chickamauga: 87

LaFayette Golf Club, 638 South Main Street, LaFayette: 91

Melon Patch Restaurant, 2697 Johnson Road, Chickamauga: 91

McDonald’s, 1101 North Main Street, LaFayette: 92

Thatcher’s BBQ & Grille, 505 West 9 th Street, Chickamauga: 95

Street, Chickamauga: 95 Twins Pizza & Steak, 1104 West Main Street, LaFayette: 97

Whitfield County

Logan’s Roadhouse, 811 Walnut Square Boulevard, Dalton: 80

Antonio’s Mexican Restaurant, 3590 South Dixie Highway, Dalton: 83

Kenny’s Restaurant, 1022 Riverbend Road, Dayton: 86

Cyra’s Range & Garden, 234 North Hamilton Street, Dalton: 89

Hamilton’s, 243 North Hamilton Street, Suite 5, Dalton: 89

Domino’s Pizza, 2518 Cleveland Highway, Dalton: 91

Bojangles, 884 College Drive, Dalton: 92

Los Reyes, 817 South Hamilton Street, Dalton: 92

Bruster’s Ice Cream, 1307 Dug Gap Road, Dalton: 93

Faith Wings, 1218 North Thornton Avenue, Dalton: 93

Ice Castle, 2514 East Walnut Avenue, Suite 1, Dalton: 96

Burger King, 310 Northgate Drive, Dalton: 98

John’s Bar-B-Que, 411 North Glenwood Avenue, Dalton: 99

If you have a complaint about a restaurant, pool, daycare or gym, call the Hamilton County Health Department Hot Line at 423-209-8110. In north Georgia, call your local health department.