3 suspects arrested following carjacking, police chase on Dodds Avenue

Chattanooga police arrested three people Thursday afternoon in connection to a carjacking and police chase.

The crash happened at Dodds and Union Avenues at around 3:15 p.m.

Police say the suspects ran a stop sign while being chased by officers and crashed into another vehicle.

The driver of the other vehicle received minor injuries.

The three suspects were arrested at the scene.

