3 suspects arrested following carjacking, police chase on Dodds Avenue

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -
Chattanooga police arrested three people Thursday afternoon in connection to a carjacking and police chase.
The crash happened at Dodds and Union Avenues at around 3:15 p.m.
Police say the suspects ran a stop sign while being chased by officers and crashed into another vehicle.
The driver of the other vehicle received minor injuries.
The three suspects were arrested at the scene.
