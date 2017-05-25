3 suspects arrested following carjacking, police chase on Dodds Avenue

3 suspects arrested following carjacking, police chase on Dodds - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Chattanooga police arrested three people Thursday afternoon in connection to a carjacking and police chase.

The crash happened at Dodds and Union Avenues at around 3:15 p.m.

Police say the suspects ran a stop sign while being chased by officers and crashed into another vehicle.

The driver of the other vehicle received minor injuries.

The three suspects were arrested at the scene.

Channel 3 has a crew at the scene working to learn more.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this developing story.

