Tornado confirmed in Whitfield County - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Tornado confirmed in Whitfield County

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
WHITFIELD COUNTY, GA (WRCB) -

A surveyor with The National Weather Service confirmed there is tornado damage in Whitfield County. 

At this time, they are still surveying how much damage was done, the strength of the tornado, and a path. 

More information will be available after the survey is completed, according to Dave Nadler with the National Weather Service.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.