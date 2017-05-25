Tornado confirmed in Whitfield County

A surveyor with The National Weather Service confirmed there is tornado damage in Whitfield County.
At this time, they are still surveying how much damage was done, the strength of the tornado, and a path.
More information will be available after the survey is completed, according to Dave Nadler with the National Weather Service.
