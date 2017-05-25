Convicted sex offender arrested a second time

A convicted sex offender has been charged for sexual exploitation of a minor and sex offender registry violation.

Eric Beagle was convicted in North Carolina in 2003 for aggravated sexual battery of a two-year-old, according to the Cleveland Police Department's Facebook page.

Beagle has been convicted in Bradley County for a sex offender registry violation. Once he was released on bond, he fled to another state and has been extradited for prosecution.

Cleveland police made contact with Beagle, and he waived his Miranda Rights and consented to a search of his tablet.

A forensic exam of the tablet's files uncovered several hundred images of child pornography that Beagle admitted to searching for online and downloading.