Loftis Middle School honors Jonathan Charre

Loftis Middle School students. along with teachers and staff paid tribute to a former member of their school family. Jonathan Charre lost his valiant fight against Ewing sarcoma cancer in February of 2015.

During his battle with the disease, the Loftis staff started the Jonathan Charre Links of Love campaign. Students donated $1 for a link in a chain to help his family during this time of adversity.

Since then, the school has continued the tradition honoring the 14-year-old through the Links of Love Campaign, each year they donate collected funds to the Make-A-Wish Foundation that helped Jonathan and his family during their difficult time.

Loftis Middle School Principal Brent Eller says the foundation helped Jonathan realize a long-time family dream by sending Jonathan, his parents and one his brothers to Cancun, Mexico where his father reunited with his relatives after many years away from his homeland. Principal Eller added, “That is so typical of Jonathan, always thinking of others.”

Eighth grade Math and Algebra 1 Teacher Deanna Rice is extremely proud of how the students have taken the fundraising to heart. “I am so humbled to see how this school community cares,” she said. “We now raise funds for the Make-A-Wish Foundation that had a helping hand in Jonathan's journey, and the students continue to amaze me with their generosity.”

This year, the school collected more than $4,000 in donations for Links of Love. Johnathan’s mother Heather Charre and the rest of his family remain very active in the campaign.

Principal Eller is not surprised by the generous spirit of his students. “The mission of Loftis Middle School is to challenge our students to become independent thinkers, respectful individuals, and responsible citizens,” he said. “What better way to encourage responsibility and respect than to do something completely selfless for others?” He said the donation has been earmarked to help a fellow Loftis Middle School student who is currently battling brain tumors.

Jonathan’s family continues to be advocates to help end Ewing sarcoma, the second most common bone cancer in children and young adults.