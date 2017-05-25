Manchester Bombing: Trump calls alleged intel leaks ‘deeply troubling’

BY ERIK ORTIZ, NBC News

(NBC News) - President Donald Trump said Thursday that alleged intelligence leaks that have surfaced after the Manchester Arena bombing are "deeply troubling" and pose "a grave threat to our national security."

His statement, released by the White House, didn't mention Monday's terror attack in Britain by name, but comes after British Prime Minister Theresa May said she would tell her American counterpart that security intelligence must remain secure between the longstanding allies.

British authorities are continuing to investigate the suicide bombing outside of an Ariana Grande concert that killed 22 and was carried out by a 22-year-old Manchester-born man whose family is accused of having terrorist ties in Libya, officials said.

Photos were published in American media on Wednesday of evidence from the crime scene, which British counterterrorism officials strongly objected to because it "undermines our investigations."

"The leaks of sensitive information pose a grave threat to our national security," Trump said, adding that he is asking the Department of Justice to launch an investigation and find those behind the leak.

"There is no relationship we cherish more than the Special Relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom," he added.

May has said she will make clear to Trump during Thursday's NATO summit in Brussels that she wants the countries' shared intelligence to be protected, the BBC reported.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.