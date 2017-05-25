Work requirements drop thousands in Georgia from food stamps

ATLANTA (AP) - More than half of food stamp recipients in 21 Georgia counties have been dropped from the program after the state instituted work requirements.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports (http://bit.ly/2qYFi8Q ) state figures released this week reveal that 11,779 people considered able-bodied without children were required to find work by April 1 to continue receiving food stamps. Sixty-two percent were dropped after the deadline, whittling the number of recipients to 4,528.

State officials began enforcing the work mandate in 2016, and plan to expand work requirements to all 159 counties by 2019. Around 1.6 million Georgia residents use food stamps, which are funded with federal dollars managed by the state Department of Family and Child Services.

A DCFS spokeswoman says the department has offered help with job search and training to affected recipients.

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com

