Georgia sheriff suspends himself after indecency arrest - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Georgia sheriff suspends himself after indecency arrest

Posted: Updated:
DeKalb County Sheriff Jeff Mann DeKalb County Sheriff Jeff Mann

ATLANTA (AP) - A Georgia sheriff recently arrested by an officer who accused him of exposing himself in a park has suspended himself for one week.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports (http://on-ajc.com/2qRqB76 ) DeKalb County Sheriff Jeff Mann emailed sheriff's office employees Tuesday, saying he imposed the maximum penalty for conduct that "has a tendency to destroy public respect." His suspension begins Saturday.

Mann was arrested May 6 after an Atlanta police officer said Mann exposed himself in a park and led the officer on a chase. Mann faces charges of ordinance violations of indecency and obstruction. Mann said the suspension is not an admission of guilt.

A panel appointed by Gov. Nathan Deal is investigating Mann. Mann's attorney is asking a judge to stop that probe, saying he's not accused of official misconduct.

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.