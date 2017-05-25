Before you head to the airport, here are the new TSA guidelines you need to know

If you’re planning to travel through an airport this Memorial Day weekend there are some new guidelines from the Transportation Safety Administration you need to know about.

TSA is requiring passengers at about a dozen U.S. airports to put electronics larger than a cell phone in a separate bin for x-ray screening, which includes tablets and e-readers.

TSA officers may also advise travelers to place other carry-on items separately in a bin.

Officials say the new measures will enhance and adjust security screening procedures to stay ahead of evolving threats.

They also believe the new procedures will eliminate longer lines.

The affected airports are: Boise Airport, Colorado Springs Airport, Detroit Metropolitan Airport, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Logan International Airport, Los Angeles International Airport, Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport, Luis Munoz Marin International Airport, McCarran International Airport, and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.